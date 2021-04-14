Sunny, Cool & Breezy

Local Forecast

We are expecting plenty of sunshine today, but a strong northerly flow will keep us cool and breezy all day. Highs will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's. Northerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Winds will turn westerly at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will be dipping into the 20's for just about everyone.

Sunny skies will prevail for the next several days. The warm up begins tomorrow as we return to temperatures that are more normal for this time of year. A warming trend will have us around 80 degrees by Sunday. Even when we do cool going into next week, we will still stay several degrees above average.

