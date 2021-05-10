Pleasant Day; Warm Days Ahead

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

After a few cool, breezy days we will now see some clearing and warming that will carry us through the coming week. Today we may see a few thin clouds, but overall this will be a sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 60's. Breezes will pick up slightly out of the north to 5-10 mph. Those breezes will turn light and variable this evening and stay pretty calm overnight. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 30's.

Skies will stay pretty sunny all week with highs reaching the mid to upper 70's through the middle of the week. Look for mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60's Saturday. Sunny again Sunday with highs in the low 70's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!