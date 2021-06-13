Chances for T-storms tonight through Tuesday

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Much of the Willamette Valley is getting drenched with showers and thunderstorms, but not much of it is making its way over the crest of the Cascades.

That may change over the next few hours, as we have about a 40 percent chance of seeing showers or thunderstorms tonight through Monday while the system breaks off along the Cascades.

Some of these thunderstorms could be intense, brining heavy rain and strong winds with them as well.

As a result of the cold front, our temperatures will drop into the low 70s Monday. But once the active pattern starts to clear on Tuesday, we're going to start a warming trend, bringing us back into the high 80s by next weekend.

