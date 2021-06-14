A couple stormy days

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A system centered well off the Oregon coast will deliver rain and possible afternoon thunderstorms to the High Desert today. Highs will be around 70 degrees and NW winds will reach a gusty 10-20 mph. Winds will turn light out of the north overnight. Rain showers are expected through the night. Lows will range from the upper 30's to upper 40's.

Look for scattered rain showers through much of the day Tuesday, along with highs in the upper 60's. The sunshine returns Wednesday and we will stay sunny and warm for the balance of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's through the coming weekend.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!