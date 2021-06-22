Tuesday t-storms, accompanied by hot temps
Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!
The thunderstorms that moved through the region Monday evening will be hitting Central Oregon again, around 11 a.m., with a 30 percent chance of showers.
We started our morning with thick clouds in our region, and haziness due to wildfire smoke. The clouds will clear out around 5 p.m. this evening and as we move into Wednesday.
Most of the region will see temperatures in the low 90's, upper 80's; Redmond's expected high will be 91 degrees.
We expect gustier breezes to accompany the thunderstorms, ranging from 5-10 miles per hour, up to 18 mph in some areas.
There's a 20 percent chance for rain showers this evening.
