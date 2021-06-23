Happy hump day, hot temps and variable breezes

Local Forecast

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon.

We are seeing another hot and sunny day across the High desert, as we are starting off with thin clouds and mostly sunny skies.

The low pressure system that hit our region yesterday, bringing thunderstorms has now cleared out and is heading east. We are experiencing some variable winds ranging from 5- 10 miles per hour this morning, and potentially reaching as high as 23 miles per hour by this afternoon and evening.

Most of the region is seeing low to mid 90 degree temperatures, Redmond and Terrebonne seeing a high of 91 today. Jefferson/ Wasco county seeing mid 90's and Crook county seeing upper 80's, Prineville expected to reach 91 degrees today.

Mostly clear evening to follow.