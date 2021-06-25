Get ready for 100+ degree weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Today we begin our warming trend into the 100+ degree temperature range.

We're waking up to sunny skies and thin clouds moving out of our region. The tri- county region will reach the 70's as early as 8 a.m. this morning. Clouds will clear by noon, and we are expecting clear skies by 5 p.m.

Gentle breezes into the afternoon, expect wind gusts up to 22 miles per hour throughout the region. Jefferson/Wasco county will see temperatures in the mid to upper 90's. Crook County will see upper 80 degree temperatures, Prineville will see a high of 93 and Paulina will be 91 degrees. Deschutes County will be in the low 90's for most of the area, Redmond and Terrebonne will reach 92 degrees, La Pine will be 90 degrees, and Bend will reach 90 as well.

Expect a clear evening, perfect for some star-gazing.

Saturday, we're topping out at 98 degrees.