Cooler, but smoky day

Light and variable winds in the morning have allowed the air quality for some to decrease to unhealthy levels, while others to the north are in a good category. With a few thin clouds, our highs will be in the low to mid 80's as NW winds at 5-15 mph gust as high as 20 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight and some will see more smoky haze. Lows will be in the 50's, with gusty SW winds at 10-20 mph.

With a few thin clouds, our highs will be in the upper 80's Saturday and drop to the upper 70's Sunday. Areas to our north may see a slight chance of scattered showers later in the day Sunday. Sunshine will prevail going into next week. We will retain these cooler temperatures Monday. The warmup starts Tuesday and we will be near 100 degrees for highs by Thursday.

