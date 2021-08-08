Warming up into the week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

A much clearer and cooler day today, as some strong winds overnight blew much of the smoke out of the area. With the Bootleg Fire in Klamath and Lake counties inching toward full containment, all of the smoke in the area is likely coming from the fires in the Cascades, or elsewhere in the West.

Air quality readings as of this evening were in the single digits in Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Madras. That’s a far cry from where they were, some over 150, about 24 hours ago.

Today’s cooldown won’t last long, as highs are expected to be back in the upper 80s on Monday, 90s on Tuesday, and triple digits potentially Wednesday through Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch” for areas including Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Warm Springs, starting Wednesday and ending Saturday night.

The entire week looks dry, as he head toward another heat wave.

