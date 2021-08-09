The warmup starts today

Local Forecast

High pressure over much of the western United States will keep our skies clear today. A NNE air flow will help to keep the smoke away and therefore, keep our air quality good. Today's highs will be in the mid 80's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Winds will become light and variable this evening and remain there overnight. Skies will stay clear and lows will be in the mid 40's to low 50's.

We may see a few thin clouds Tuesday, but there is no rain in our forecast for the next several days. Tomorrow will mark the beginning of a warmup that will have us pretty hot through Saturday. Highs will be around 100 degrees as we hit the end of the week. Even the cooldown we see Sunday will still have us a little above average. A slight change in the air flow pattern will bring a smoky haze back to Central Oregon. It is likely to stay with us right through the weekend.

