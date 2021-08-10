Warmer today; hazy later

Local Forecast

High pressure centered well off the Oregon coast will may rotate a few thin clouds into our region today, but we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 90's and northerly breezes will reach 5-15 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, but that is also when the smoky haze will return to Central Oregon. Lows will be in the 50's, with light and variable winds.

Sunny skies, hot temperatures and a smoky haze will stay with us through the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. We will see a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid 90's to around 100 until Sunday when we drop back to 90, and then into the low to mid 80's Monday. We will go into next week under mostly sunny skies.

