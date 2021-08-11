Hot & hazy

Local Forecast

High pressure centered off the Oregon coast will deliver another sunny, hot day today. The rotation around that center will also trap a smoky haze over the region. Calm to light northerly breezes will not help to clear any of the smoke. Highs will be around 100. Expect it to be hazy tonight, under mostly clear skies. Breezes will remain calm tonight and lows will range from the mid 50's to mid 60's.

Hot highs and warm lows will stay with us through Saturday. So will that smoky haze. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms will move through Friday into Friday night. We will see some partial and gradual clearing by Sunday, when highs will be in the upper 80. Sunny skies, with highs in the low 80's will start our new work week.

