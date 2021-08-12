SUNNY, HOT AND HAZY

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

We are expecting to see another hot, dry day with air quality that will vary by location from moderate to very unhealthy. Apart from the smoke, skies will stay clear and sunny. Near-record highs will be in the mid 90's to low 100's. Northerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph, turning light and variable this evening. It will be mostly clear with a smoky haze tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50's to mid 60's.

Some moisture will mix with these hot temperatures, giving us a 20-30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Friday afternoon into the evening. We will get some partial clearing by Saturday morning. Hot temperatures will stay with us into Sunday, when we start to see a shift in the air flow pattern. That will help to clear the smoke from the region begin the cooldown. We will see clear skies and highs in the upper 70's to low 80's next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!