Hot, smoky conditions will be with us once again today. Modest relief from the smoke may come for some as we are expecting a 20-30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 100 degrees with gentle northerly breezes at 5-10 mph. The chance of storms will dissipate by midnight. Under partly cloudy skies the smoke will build in. Lows will be in the mid 50's to mid 60's. Winds will become light and variable and remain there overnight.

Hot, hazy conditions will stay with us through the weekend. Sunday's highs will be pretty average, in the mid to upper 80's. Sunshine and somewhat cooler temperatures will carry us through much of next week.

