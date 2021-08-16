Hot, hazy conditions might be on the way out

Local Forecast

Monday brought more of the same - hot temperatures and hazy skies. Areas in Central Oregon ranged from Moderate to Very Unhealthy on the E::Space Labs Air Quality Index, with southern Deschutes County seeing the worst of it.

Strong northwesterly breezes will made those conditions get worse before they get better. Expect the smoke to grow denser until about 8 p.m..

Then the smoke levels should improve overnight and into the early parts of Tuesday, before it comes back between 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Temperatures will change drastically over the next 24 hours.

Forecast highs will dip 20 degrees across the region, from the low 90s to the low 70s. Those below-average conditions will remain for the rest of your extended forecast.