Smoky skies to return late Tuesday, early Wednesday

Local Forecast

Oh, the difference a day makes!

Several areas in Deschutes County were registering hazardous air quality on the E::Space Labs AQI (halfway down our weather page) on Monday, but that has not been the case today. For the most part, all of Central Oregon is either in the good or moderate range, even with a light haze across the horizon.

Strong northwesterly breezes should change that narrative, however. The smoke is expected to grow denser as the day rolls on, with many of us waking up to much hazier conditions Wednesday morning.

The bulk of the smoke is coming from three fires in particular - the Middle Fork Complex Fire in Lane County, the Bull Complex Fire south of the Mt. Hood National Forest, and the Schneider Springs Fire burning in Washington state.

Meanwhile, temperatures should remain below average for through most of your extended forecast.