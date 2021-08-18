Cool, breezy…LESS HAZE!

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Low pressure centered over the Pacific NW will pull cold air into the region today. Under mostly clear skies, we will see highs in the low to mid 70's, with a brisk northerly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. Some smoky haze will permeate some areas. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, and hazy, as well. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Breezes will become light and variable.

Thursday will be modestly warmer, but still a bit below average. Afternoon winds will also get gusty once again. Cool temperatures and sunshine will stay with us right through the weekend. We don't return to more normal temperatures until next Tuesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!