Cooler than average temperatures continue

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

It's been much cooler the past few days, but things are going to warm up slightly as we go through the coming week, although we still won’t be reaching average highs for this time of year, which are around the mid 80s.

Sunday highs will top out in the high 70s to low 80s. We will also start to see a breeze pick up in the evening that should blow much of the remaining smoke from the fires in the Cascades out to the south. The morning will start off hazy.

Temperatures cool way down into the 30s overnight, as we’ll have another day on Monday back in the low 70s. Highs will climb slowly back into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US