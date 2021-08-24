Clear, a Bit Warmer, better AQI

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With clear skies, we are seeing a massive improvement in our air quality. We may see a cloud or two by the end of the day, but overall this will be a sunny day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes turn light and variable after midnight. Skies will go from mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's.

With a light and variable cloud cover, we will be staying cool through the rest of the work week. Highs will be around 80 Saturday and we will get back to normal temperatures coming out of the weekend into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW…

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!