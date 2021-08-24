Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:56 AM

Clear, a Bit Warmer, better AQI

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With clear skies, we are seeing a massive improvement in our air quality. We may see a cloud or two by the end of the day, but overall this will be a sunny day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes turn light and variable after midnight. Skies will go from mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's.

With a light and variable cloud cover, we will be staying cool through the rest of the work week. Highs will be around 80 Saturday and we will get back to normal temperatures coming out of the weekend into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW…

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Videos
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content