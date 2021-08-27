Sunny, cool, less haze

Local Forecast

Once again, that NW flow will keep us cool today, and those in Bend and points south can expect some more smoky haze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's. Look for sunny skies and NW breezes at a gusty 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Some will see the haze move out of the area. Lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's.

Sunshine will abound this weekend. We will be modestly warm Saturday and back up to average temperatures Sunday. We will see our highs cool back down to the low to mid 70's as we go through the middle of next week.

