Air quality alert expanded and extended

It seems to be the theme this week - the air quality alert continues to get extended. This time, it was also expanded. The alert was supposed to end Friday at 11 a.m., impacting only southern Deschutes County. Now, it's in place until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

In that span, you can expect the air quality to deteriorate in those areas. In fact, Sisters and Black Butte Ranch were showing hazardous levels early Friday evening.

This comes as a warmup is on the way for the High Desert. Temperatures climb back up above average this weekend, and are likely to hit the low 90s on Labor Day.

