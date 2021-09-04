Smoky and hotter

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

The smoke is here to stay, unfortunately. Several E:space monitors are reading "hazardous" air quality up in the Cascades as of this afternoon. Sensors in our cities are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" levels, and that's enough to dramatically impact visibility as well.

This smoke is going to linger, as winds are set to calm down after tonight, which just allows the smoke to stagnate and not go anywhere.

It may clear slightly for Labor Day on Monday, but still expect visibility and air quality to be impacted. Take these into account when making your holiday plans.

Temperatures are also going to reach near 90 degrees on Sunday, and likely top it on Monday and Tuesday.

There is a 30 percent chance for a reprieve on Tuesday night, with potential for rain and a thunderstorm. Temperatures begin cooling toward the mid 70s after that.

