Smoke-free skies

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

For the first time in a few weeks, we are no longer under an air quality alert. It may not be crystal clear, but AQI readings throughout the area are reading in the "good" to "moderate" range and improving.

Smoke will continue clearing Sunday, although we could see some haze linger around because while the rain yesterday is helping things, many of the fires around the state are still active.

Temperatures will start falling Sunday afternoon after another day with highs in the upper 70s. We are looking at highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s on Monday.

Skies will remain clear and winds will remain calm, with the exception of a mild breeze on Sunday night.

