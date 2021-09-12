Cool week ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Mild haziness returned this morning, but most of it has cleared and and we're seeing "good" air quality across the region.

The breeze will pick up this evening, gusting to around 20 mph before settling down. Coming out of the northwest, that should blow away any remaining smoke from the area.

Monday will be cool, around 70 degrees for a high temperature and, aside from a brief warmup on Tuesday, that will be the temperature for most of the week.

Most cities should dip into the 30s Wednesday night, meaning there is a good chance for frost Thursday morning.

Next weekend is looking wet and even cooler, with a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday and highs in the mid 60s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US