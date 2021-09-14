SUN; MILD; BETTER AQI

Local Forecast

We have begun the day with good to moderate air quality. Some south of bend may see that haze return for a bit today. Apart from that, we are looking for sunny skies and fair temperatures right around our average of 80 degrees. Winds will become calm this afternoon. Light and variable breezes will be with us tonight. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be range from the mid 30's to upper 40's.

A few scattered clouds will accompany cooling temperatures over the next couple days. A system moving in Thursday night into Friday will bring rain showers and some colder air. A chance of rain Friday will increase Saturday. A chance of showers will stay with us Sunday and into next week. Highs for the weekend will be in the low to mid 60's. Lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's. The mountains and some upper elevations may see a trace of snow Friday night and Saturday night.

