Sunny, hazy, cool

A strengthening system off the British Columbia coast will send a few thin clouds our way today. To that we will add a little smoky haze. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-15 mph. Clouds will thicken a bit tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's and breezes will become light out of the NW.

We will hold on to the sunny skies Thursday, but see cooler highs, in the mid to upper 60's. We do get back to temperatures a little more average Friday, but that is also when our clouds thicken. Rain is likely Friday night and through the weekend. Some of this may even pull into Monday morning. This system will also pull cold air into the region. We will stay chilly well into next week, even when the rain has stopped.

