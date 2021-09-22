A cool first day of fall

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

An invasion cold air will dominate our weather picture today. Under partly cloudy skies, our highs will be in the low 70's and westerly winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph for a bit this afternoon. Those winds will become light and variable this evening. We will see some partial clearing overnight. Lows will range from the upper 20's to low 40's.

With plenty of sunshine we will see some gradual warming over the next couple days. We will be around 80 Friday, and this will take us into a pleasant weekend. We hit the low 80's Saturday and mid 70's Sunday. Cooler air and increased clouds begin to move in Sunday. Expect a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop into the upper 60's Monday and low 60's Tuesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!