Nice fair Friday

We are looking for plenty of sunshine today, with daytime highs that will reach the low 80's. Calm winds in the morning will become northerly at a gentle 5-10 mph. Those breezes will turn southerly after midnight tonight. Under mostly clear skies, our overnight lows will dip to the mid 30's to mid 40's.

We go into the weekend under very fair conditions, but come out expecting stormy, cooler weather. We will see more sunshine Saturday, with highs reaching the mid 80's. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70's Sunday, but watch the clouds increase through the later portions of the day. A 20% chance of rain showers Sunday night will turn to a likelihood of rain Monday and Tuesday. After a brief break Wednesday, a chance of showers will return Wednesday night into Thursday. Average daytime highs Sunday will cool significantly for the greater part of next week. Monday night, upper elevations could mix some snow with the rain showers.

