Cool and comfortable

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday Central Oregon!

We're sitting comfortably in the upper 50s and low 60s today, similar to Wednesday after Tuesday's cold front brought us down to more fall like temperatures. However, our average high for this time of year is still 70 degrees in Redmond so that puts us a solid 10 degrees below average.

The next two days are going to be repeats as we'll see highs around 60 with little wind and plenty of sunshine.

We're expecting two cold fronts this weekend, one on Saturday, that isn't expected to produce much rain for our region, but a second one on Sunday gives us a 40 percent chance of rain then. We'll also see it drop our high temperatures into the 40s by Monday as well.

Even on the tail end of Tuesday's front, our winds will remain calm, and should until Saturday, and even then we're only expecting sustained northwest winds around 8 to 13 mph.

