Partial Clearing, Staying Cold

After some morning rain across the High Desert our skies will turn mostly clear as the storm moves off to the east. NW winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph and highs will stay cold, in the mid to upper 40's. Under mostly clear skies our overnight lows will dip into the 20's. A breeze out of the SW will not prevent some frost forming by morning.

Scattered clouds will be with us through the rest of the work week and we will see a warming trend that will have us in the low 70's by Saturday. Sunday we can expect partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of and isolated shower or two. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50's to low 60's will carry us into next week.

