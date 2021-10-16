Warm weather won’t last

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Enjoy Saturday's 80 degree weather while you can, because things are going to change rapidly over the next two days.

Part of the reason for our warm temperatures is winds out of the south, those will die down over night as we start to see some clouds build before our next system arrives.

That's expected to be around Sunday evening as we could first start to see mountain snow and then as things get cool off Sunday night, potentially some wintry mix here in Central Oregon.

Things clear up by Monday, but by the, our high temperatures will have dropped by about 30 degrees from where they were on Saturday.

The rest of the week brings some more occasional chances for rain.

