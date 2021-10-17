Skip to Content
Cooler start to the week

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

After a warm start to the weekend, clouds and much cooler temperatures have defined the day as we anticipate the next cold front impacting the region some time tonight.

We could start seeing precipitation in the Cascades imminently, but it looks as though most of this front will break up along the mountains. That said, we could still some some rain some time Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Most of the precipitation will have dissipated by Monday morning, but the effects will be in our temperatures, which won't reach any higher than the mid 50s for most and won't break 50 for some.

We'll briefly warm up again on Tuesday before our next front comes in. This one brings a stronger potential for rain and snow.

