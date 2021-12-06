A Few More Rain Showers

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A wet system moving into the NW will give us a chance of mixed showers in the morning with rain likely, off and on, for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50. While this will not be a huge wind event, southerly breezes will pick up to 5-10 mph with some areas seeing gusts to 15-20 mph. After evening showers skies become mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's with light southerly breezes.

Tuesday looks to be a little warmer with plenty of sun breaks and then clouds will thicken in the evening. A chance of overnight showers will stretch into Wednesday morning. Beginning Wednesday we can expect cooler, more average temperatures. Look for a chance of snow showers Thursday into Thursday night and then another break on Friday. A chance of mixed showers will settle in Friday night and it is expected to stay with us through the coming weekend.

