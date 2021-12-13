More Storm Activity On The Way

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

An atmospheric river that will deluge much of California will also deliver and 80-90% chance of mixed showers to the high desert today. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Southerly winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. Skies will start to break up after midnight. Southerly winds will reduce to 5-10 mph. Lows will range from single digits to the upper teens.

Despite more sunshine Tuesday, we will stay cold with highs in the upper 20's to mid 30's. Clouds will thicken Tuesday night and bring snow showers by morning. Mixed showers are expected Wednesday into Wednesday night. We will live with a chance of snow showers Thursday morning. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold. A chance of snow showers Friday night will turn to a chance of mixed showers Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30's to low 40's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!