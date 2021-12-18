Winter weather advisory for east slopes, rain everywhere else

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

The National weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the east slopes of the Cascades as well as the cities of Sunriver, La Pine and Sisters, until Monday afternoon at 3. However it's not looking like those areas will get much snow until Sunday afternoon.

For now, we can expect some rain, starting Saturday night across much of the region, including those areas in the advisory. Sunday will bring with it a 60 percent chance of rain in Redmond all day.

For places in higher elevations like Santiam Pass or Mt. Bachelor, we are already seeing a wintry mix and will continue until tomorrow morning. But that is when we could start to see snow accumulations. A total of accumulations between 6 to 12 inches is expected at Mt. Bachelor by Sunday night.

Temperatures in Central Oregon will stay slightly above average in the meantime. Redmond's low won't dip below freezing again until Tuesday morning while all of the cities' highs tomorrow will be in the 40s.

