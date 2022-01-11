Mostly Cloudy; Above Avg. Temperatures

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While the current system pressing into the Pacific NW will bring heavy rain and possible coastal flooding to Washington and points north, it will leave us under pretty fair conditions. With a flow like this you can never totally rule out a chance of showers, but it does look like we stay mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 40's and gentle southerly winds. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30's.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday as highs reach the low 50's. We will cling to these warm temperatures and add more sunshine. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40's are expected to last through the rest of the work week and into the holiday weekend. Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and we are expecting highs to be around 50 degrees. These pleasant conditions should carry us through the middle of next week.

