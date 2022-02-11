Fair weekend starts today

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A combination of high pressure centers off the coast will give us another fair day today, despite mixing in just a little cooler air. With a few high, thin clouds, we are expecting highs to reach the low to mid 50's, with gentle northerly breezes. Those breezes will calm this evening and stay calm overnight. Under mostly clear skies, our lows will dip to the mid teens to mid 20's.

With plenty of sunshine this weekend, we will see highs in the mid to upper 50's Saturday and low to mid 60's Sunday. With the next system moving in, clouds will thicken a bit Sunday night and then deliver a 50% chance of showers Monday. This brief system will move through quickly and leave behind some cooler air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's Tuesday. Skies will clear and we will warm back into the mid 50's by Thursday.

