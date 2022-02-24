Warmer, but still below average

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Clouds pressing into Eastern Oregon will keep us mostly cloudy for much of the day and deliver some scattered snow showers to some. Highs will only reach the mid 30's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy tonight as lows dip to the single digits and low teens. Light and variable winds will allow for some patchy freezing fog by morning.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon. A combination of sunshine and a fairer air flow will help our highs to climb into the mid 40's. Clouds will gradually thicken Saturday and bring us a chance of mixed showers Saturday night. Highs will reach the low 50's Sunday and we will see about a 30% chance of rain across the region. Highs will reach the mid 50's Monday and Tuesday. We will cling to a chance of showers through the middle of next week.

