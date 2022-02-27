Good chance for rain

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Our temperatures will get back into the 60s, but despite the warmup, chances for rain return and last for a few days.

A system moves in early Monday morning, bringing strong chances for rain most of the day throughout our area. While the chances for rain are high, it will not be very measurable. We expect to see less than a tenth of an inch.

We will see those chances for rain stay with us until Thursday, when that rain could turn to snow.

