Cool another day, then we warm up a bit

Happy weekend, Central Oregon!

Our skies will turn mostly cloudy Friday night with some areas to the south and west seeing some isolated snow showers. Lows will be in the 20s with breezes turning northwest up to 10 mph.

While our skies will be staying fairly clear over the next couple of days, a gentle northerly flow will keep us cool. Highs over the weekend will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Monday will warm us back into the mid-50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will carry us through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Lows will be in the low 20s to low 30s.

Except for a slight chance of some mixed showers Tuesday night, which could carry over into Wednesday morning.

