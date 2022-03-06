Clear skies, cooler temperatures ahead

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Central Oregon saw a mostly sunny Sunday, with some cloud coverage. The wind is coming out of the north, bringing cold air with it. Temperatures will begin to cool down as the new workweek begins.

Below-average temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. As Monday night approaches into Tuesday morning, we will continue to get colder.

We'll stay clear throughout the day Monday, but as the night goes on, clouds will begin to roll in. Tuesday will see cloud cover throughout the day and night, with lower temperatures. Expect rain and snow on Tuesday.

The High Desert will continue to be cloudy, with chances of rain and snow in higher elevations going into Wednesday. Conditions will stay cloudy, with chances for a bit of moisture until Wednesday night.

It'll be clearing up as we head into Thursday, with temperatures rising.

