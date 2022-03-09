Another night with possible record-breaking lows

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become mostly clear and our winds will calm Wednesday night. Lows will drop to the single digits and low teens, with several areas possibly breaking record lows.

High pressure building in from the west will bring fairer temperatures quite quickly. With a few thin clouds, our high will reach the low 50s Thursday. Under partly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low 60s Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will stay mild through the rest of the weekend and into next week.

A chance of rain showers will settle in Saturday night and stay with us Monday and Tuesday.

