Next system bringing more rain, snow

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

We saw lots of rain and snow across Central Oregon this weekend as a new system moved in. Road conditions are wet and snowy in all the mountain passes.

Conditions cleared up as the day continued on Sunday. Winds are coming out of the west and are bringing more moisture with them. Mostly cloudy conditions continued Sunday, as we're in between systems and get ready for more rain and snow.

Temperatures were cooling down as nightfall approaches, ranging from the mid-30s to mid-50s in our lower elevations. We will get colder as the night continues.

Sunday night lows are expected to be above average, as we have clouds keeping us warm. Conditions will clear out and then get cloudy again as the new system moves in.

Monday's highs are expected to be both above and below average, depending on where you live. Temperatures will range from the low 50s to low 60s, all across the board. On Monday, we'll see fewer clouds and more sun -- but that will quickly change as we head into next week.

Monday will clear up, with partly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. But by mid-afternoon, we will see some rain roll into the High Desert, with snow at our higher elevations. We will continue to see that rain and snow throughout the rest of the day and night on Monday, heading into Tuesday.

Those conditions will last until Tuesday night, when we see things start to clear up. As we head into the middle of next week, those conditions will clear out.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US