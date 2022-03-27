Cloudy day ahead, bringing showers with it

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

We saw mostly cloudy skies Sunday, but the Cascades were clear and still sparkling. Clouds covered the entire region, as we're in the middle of a system. Winds are coming out of the south and bringing moisture with them.

Current temperatures are staying warm -- you might have noticed this weekend we stayed warmer, even through the night. Temperatures ranged from the low to upper 60s. As we head into the later hours overnight, our temperatures will drop, but we will stay warmer than normal. Temperatures are well above average -- average being 29 degrees for our overnight lows. We're seeing them range in the mid-30s to upper 40s.

The cloud cover is keeping us warm, but also preventing us from warming up more during the day, as the sun will struggle to peak through. Monday's highs are expected to be consistent and average across the region, ranging in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Our temperatures will stay the same, but we'll see more moisture come through. Our Future Track shows rain and a mix of snow and rain first hitting the Cascades early Monday morning. This continues to build, and we'll see the majority of the region getting some rain around late afternoon. Conditions begin to clear out as we head into Monday night, and we'll see clear and sunny skies by Tuesday.

Temperatures this week will fluctuate a bit, starting with showers on Monday, with a high of 62. Tuesday, we see the sun again and warm up to 64. Wednesday the high is 55 with a low of 27 -- we begin to get back down to average temperatures. Thursday into next weekend, we'll remain consistent, with partly cloudy skies and average temperatures.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US