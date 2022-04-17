April snow showers turning into rain showers

Happy Sunday and happy Easter, Central Oregon!

The region is still experiencing some winter conditions in spring, but Sunday was mostly cloudy and we saw a break from the rain and snow. Winds are coming out of the southwest, continuing to bring moisture into the region.

Current temperatures are cooling down, ranging in the low to high 50s. Temperatures will continue to drop as we get to our overnight lows, which will be about average, seeing high 20s to high 30s across the region with a mostly cloudy night. Monday's highs are expected to again be below average.

Our future track shows we see a chance for rain on Monday that lasts the majority of the day and snow in our higher elevations. Tuesday clears up and rain comes back on Wednesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US