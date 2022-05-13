Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Published 7:59 PM

More showers in the forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Chances for showers tonight continue throughout the region AT around 60 percent.

Showers could stay with us tomorrow morning before 11 a.m.

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jordan here.

