Cloudy and warm for one more day

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We're sticking with the partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 40s Tuesday night. While staying partly cloudy Wednesday, we warm a bit more into the upper 70s.

Then we see a chance of thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon. This rain is expected to continue off and on all the way through Sunday night. Highs will gradually cool for us, staying in the 70s until Saturday. At this point, we'll be back in the high 60s and mostly cloudy through the weekend.

