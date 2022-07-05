Our chance for thunderstorms sticks around a bit longer

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Showers will taper off around midnight, and lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Wednesday, topping out in the upper 70s. There will be a little clearing, as well, but we will live with a chance of scattered showers all day. These conditions will stretch into Thursday and then start to break up Thursday night. Skies will be mostly sunny Friday, with highs staying in the upper 70s.

Plan on seeing a sunny weekend, with Saturday marking the beginning of a warmup. Saturday will be around 80 degrees, Sunday in the mid-80s, and Monday around 90.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US