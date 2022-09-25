Warm start to the week

Happy Sunday!

Mostly clear skies over the region as we round out the weekend. Winds are coming out of the northwest in a system off the Pacific but we do not see any clouds here in Central Oregon.

Sunday's temperatures were very warm and above average, ranging in the 80s or higher. Sunday night lows are cooling down and we see a 20-degree difference for some places in the region. Our lowest temperature is in La Pine at 33 degrees.

Monday's highs are going to be even warmer than on Sunday. The northern part of the region is reaching 90 degrees! Mid to upper 80s for the rest of us. Our future track shows barely shows any cloud coverage, until Tuesday.

