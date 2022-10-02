Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:38 PM

October? Or mid-summer? Warm week ahead

Happy Sunday!

It was another warm and sunny day here on the High Desert, with mostly clear skies on our satellite and radar imagery. Winds are coming out of the northwest in a nice and easy flow.

Temperatures are going to be in the 80s all week! We're seeing our 7-day forecast above average every day -- average this time of year for our daytime highs is 72 degrees. However, Sunday night lows will be average, ranging in the low 30s to upper 50s.

We can expect clear skies all week, with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content