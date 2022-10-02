October? Or mid-summer? Warm week ahead

Happy Sunday!

It was another warm and sunny day here on the High Desert, with mostly clear skies on our satellite and radar imagery. Winds are coming out of the northwest in a nice and easy flow.

Temperatures are going to be in the 80s all week! We're seeing our 7-day forecast above average every day -- average this time of year for our daytime highs is 72 degrees. However, Sunday night lows will be average, ranging in the low 30s to upper 50s.

We can expect clear skies all week, with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

